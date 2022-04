We Feed People begins by throwing the audience right into the world of chef José Andrés and his incredible humanitarian aid organization, World Central Kitchen. Andrés is trying to give over a thousand meals to the people of Wilmington, North Carolina during their 2018 flood when he states, “we don’t just feed people, we create systems.” In this documentary from Ron Howard, we see how Andrés isn’t just the man going to the areas of the world that need it most to feed them (Andrés had to miss the SXSW debut of We Feed People, since he’s currently helping in Ukraine), he’s trying to help build infrastructure that will help these troubled areas for years to come.

