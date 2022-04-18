ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Weymouth 0-0 Yeovil Town

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeymouth slid a step closer to relegation despite holding Yeovil to a goalless draw in the National League. Weymouth...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester City Women to Face Chelsea in FA Cup Final

Manchester City Women will face Chelsea Women in the FA Cup Final. The blues routed West Ham 4-1 in their semi-final on Saturday lunchtime, while Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday. Goals from Ellen White, Chloe Kelly and a Lauren Hemp brace saw off the Hammers to book their place...
SOCCER
BBC

Burton Albion 2-0 Rotherham United

Rotherham's push for automatic promotion suffered another blow as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Burton. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and John Brayford secured a deserved victory for the Brewers. Goalless in five matches coming into the game, Burton took just three minutes to open the scoring against the Millers. A...
SOCCER
BBC

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Crewe Alexandra

Lee Gregory's fourth goal in five games saw off Crewe to move Sheffield Wednesday into the League One play-off positions and also keep alive their automatic promotion hopes with three games to play. A 54th-minute Gregory penalty sealed a 1-0 win against the already-relegated Railwaymen, who nevertheless showed plenty of...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Barnett
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Bournemouth edge closer to promotion as Derby are relegated

Derby were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after losing 1-0 at QPR. Luke Amos struck two minutes from time to twist the knife into Wayne Rooney's Rams. Derby, who suffered a 21-point deduction due to entering administration and breaches of EFL financial rules, had their fate sealed when Reading grabbed a last-minute equaliser to draw 4-4 against Swansea.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City

Manchester United once again won in spite of themselves, and it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals that did the job on Saturday. As ugly as the football is, it is still a win that comes with a lot at stake. The rest of the league hasn’t had too much trouble figuring out United, and the latest injuries to Fred and Scott McTominay have just made a bad midfield situation much worse. If Norwich can exploit it you can bet that Liverpool certainly will. Shaw likely out for some extra time as well, and Cavani just a passenger at this point. United are thin, and they need to get key performances from players that haven’t been able to get going consistently all season. But Norwich showed at least one avenue of doing so.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Fulham 3-0 Preston North End: Whites clinch Premier League return

Fulham crushed Preston to seal their Premier League return as Aleksandar Mitrovic's double took his season's tally to 40 goals. The Serbian striker netted twice in the first half, sandwiching an eye-catching strike by teenager Fabio Carvalho. Mitrovic was denied a hat-trick by Preston goalkeeper Daniel Iversen - but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Media#The National League
SB Nation

On This Day (18 April 2004): Sunderland have to settle for play-offs after defeat to WBA!

It’s often overlooked or at the very least underrated, just how impressive Mick McCarthy’s first full season in charge was. Back in the summer of 2003 we had just come off the back of breaking the record for the lowest points tally in the Premier League (for the first time) having lost the last 15 (for those who remember the old BBC vidiprinter on Grandstand, that’s FIFTEEN) games of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Premiership chiefs draw up plans to take matches around the UK in a bid to grow the league's popularity... eyeing more fixtures at non-rugby venues or neutral grounds such as Twickenham

The Gallagher Premiership plan to hold matches at non-rugby venues and take more games to neutral grounds in an attempt to grow the league’s popularity, Sportsmail can reveal. Harlequins have held annual ‘Big Game’ matches at Twickenham since 2008. They faced Northampton Saints there in December and will also...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland without several key players for England match

Ireland will be without many of their usual matchday squad for Sunday's Women's Six Nations match with England. Seven players will be unavailable because as they are part of the sevens programme for the upcoming World Rugby Sevens series in Canada. In a further blow, Ireland must plan without second...
WORLD
BBC

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker because of an ankle issue. City will continue to assess Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who were not risked against Liverpool on Saturday because of respective foot and knee issues. Ruben Dias, who is poised to return after seven weeks out, will also...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy