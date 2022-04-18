UKRAINIAN SWIM TEAM STRANDED IN TURKEY

Related
Wealthy Russians and oligarchs are reportedly buying as many as 4 apartments at once in Turkey in attempt to earn 'golden passports'
The country grants citizenship in as little as three months to foreign investors who buy at least $250,000 in real estate.
Heart-warming moment sailor swims over to rescue a stranded dog cowering on the rudder of a boat in the Philippines
A kind sailor has been recorded saving a dog stranded on the rudder of another boat in the Philippines. Heart-warming footage shows the sailor climbing down from his boat before hopping into the water and swimming over to the dog on the other side of the bay in Danao City on March 18.
Report: Wimbledon to bar Russian players
Russian tennis players will not be permitted to compete at Wimbledon, the prestigious third Grand Slam of the season, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sportico reported Tuesday night. The All England Club would become the first tennis organization to refuse Russians outright. The ATP and WTA Tours...
Former Australia cricketer Ryan Campbell out of coma after heart attack
Former Australia cricketer Ryan Campbell has awoken from an induced coma in a London hospital, after suffering a heart attack. The 50-year-old Western Australian sporting hero was at a playground with his children at the weekend when he collapsed. Campbell’s brother Mark has given a positive update after there were...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0