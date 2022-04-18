Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Monday

Chicken recipes—especially ground chicken recipes—are an affordable option for your weeknight dinners. But there's more to it than just saving a buck! Ground chicken is also a great choice for when you're trying to eat a little bit healthier. It's lean, protein-packed, and it's the perfect alternative to your typical ground beef or ground pork recipes. And just like ground turkey, it's filling, too! You can use ground chicken for comfort food favorites, like meatballs, stuffed peppers, chili, and so much more! Or swap in ground chicken when you want to lighten things up for a healthy dinner idea. Here, you'll find ground chicken recipes no matter the occasion, including tacos, pasta recipes, and BBQ dinners, like homemade chicken burgers!
