ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

What’s under construction at Kennywood?

By Boaz Frankel
nextpittsburgh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get a backstage tour at Kennywood from Nick Paradise, director of communications, and discover what’s...

nextpittsburgh.com

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Main Street in Mechanicsburg under construction

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Some major renovations are taking place in downtown Mechanicsburg on Saturday. The one-story structural building at 1 West Main Street was demolished to make room for a community park. The new Center Square Park will be at the corner of Main and South Market streets.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Seasonal Workers Needed For Kennywood, Sandcastle And Idlewild

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seasonal workers are needed for Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle. According to parent company Palace Entertainment, about 2,000 workers are needed for the three parks: about 1,000 at Kennywood, 700 at Idlewild and about 300 for Sandcastle. The parks are looking to fill the positions quickly with opening day sooner than in past years. Some incentives being offered include pay raises, free tickets to the parks, and discounts on food and merchandise. A spokesperson for the company said there is a history of internal growth with the parks. “So many of our workers, so many of our team members started in a seasonal role like the one’s we’re talking about now,” Nick Paradise said. “If you’re interested in amusement parks or even just entertainment, attractions, hospitality, there’s no better foot in the door than to work in a seasonal position.” Idlewild will have a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park. You can arrange for a time or show up. Sandcastle and Kennywood will have job fairs soon. You can apply online at any of their three websites. Click here for more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WSOC Charlotte

Coffee shop to open at Pineville center under construction now

MPV Properties has kicked off construction on this 2.4-acre Pineville project. [ALSO READ: NC grocer once again voted America’s best supermarket]. The firm is owner and developer of The Shoppes at McCullough, which will add 18,449 square feet of retail space. The center is off McIntyre Ridge Road, along U.S. Highway 521. That’s near the entrance to the McCullough residential community.
YourErie

Mighty Fine Donuts to temporarily close for a month

The line at Might Fine Donuts was steady on April 15 as people lined up to get their donut fix. Mighty Fine closed at 5 p.m. on Friday and won’t be open for another month. We talked to folks who were in line. These people said that there is a reason that the store is […]
ERIE, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Under construction: Warriors' Path aims for summer of upgrades

KINGSPORT — Warriors’ Path State Park looks a bit different these days. The 57-year-old park is undergoing a facelift of sorts with a new marina, covered dock and an upgraded campground site. But it will be a bit longer until some of those projects are complete. Park Manager...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood#Backstage Pass#Roasted Coffee#Green Beans#Commonplace Coffee
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Beaver County Times

Beaver pool being removed, filled in

BEAVER – Council agreed last week to pay DemEx Demolition LLC of Butler $116,575, to have the company remove the closed and deteriorating pool at Shaw Park and have it filled in. This is being done to prevent anyone from getting into the old pool and possibly getting hurt....
BEAVER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy