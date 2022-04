CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rehabilitation work on several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria County will start on March 28. Contractors will work on interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny Townships. Minor delays and single lane traffic are possible, according to PennDOT. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through all work […]

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO