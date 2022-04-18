ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Isn’t ‘The View’ On Today? Here’s When ‘The View’ Will Return Live

By Kase Wickman
 1 day ago
If you tune your TV to ABC this morning, looking for your daily fix of The View, you may notice something a little familiar. No, it’s not déjà vu — the popular daytime talk show is on a break and will be airing reruns during its usual airtime this week.

Here’s everything we know about The View‘s hiatus this week.

Has The View been canceled?

No! The View will be back.

The View isn’t on today. Nor will it be on tomorrow, or the next day, or the next day — etc.

For now, The View will be airing re-runs on ABC. Those episodes might look a little familiar. This week, catch encore episodes (that’s fancy for “re-run”) with guests Seth Meyers, Chelsea Clinton, Matt Damon, Regina Hall and Sen. Cory Booker.

When Will The View return with new episodes?

The View will be back live on Monday, April 25 with a brand new episode. However, there will be one member of the panel who won’t be back on April 25: Whoopi Goldberg.

Is Whoopi Goldberg still on The View?

Yes! Though co-host Goldberg suddenly disappeared from the show last week, there’s an explanation: She’s off “doing EGOT things,” according to the show’s Twitter. Goldberg is acting in a miniseries adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys and will return to the panel May 2.

The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11/10c.

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
