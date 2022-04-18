ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Deputies: Woman Just Released From Custody Suspected Of Starting Fire Near South Placer Jail

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities say a woman who had just been released from jail is suspected of starting a fire right across the street.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the morning of April 12, a correctional officer was driving into work to being his shift at the South Placer Jail when he saw the fire. The officer called the fire department and alerted deputies in the jail.

Nearby, a Roseville police officer detained the suspect who allegedly started the fire: 23-year-old Claudia Wing.

Deputies say Wing allegedly had a lighter with her – along with the clear jail property bag, showing that she had just been released from custody.

Wing was arrested and taken back to South Placer Jail. She is facing arson charges.

