Antisemitic Flyers Left in Hollywood, Beverly Hills During Passover

Authorities are searching for several armed suspects who forced their way into a home in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning and robbed it at gunpoint. The home invasion was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Carman Crest Drive, just off Runyon Canyon Park. According to Los Angeles police, four armed suspects who had parked down the street in a sedan broke into the home and were confronted by at least one of the residents. They stole several items before fleeing. "They (the victims) were held at gunpoint, and property was taken from the residence," LAPD Officer Leo Guillen said. No one was injured. Guillen said there were four residents in the home at the time. The victims had just moved into the home from out-of-state. Guillen said the incident was likely not a "follow-home robbery" in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items. "There is no indication that they were followed home," Guillen said. There was no immediate description of the suspects. It's unclear if the robbery was captured on security video.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO