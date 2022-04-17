ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Antisemitic Flyers Left in Hollywood, Beverly Hills During Passover

By Maggie More
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of antisemitic flyers were left in Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills on Saturday, in an uneasy start to the first full day of Passover. Residents of neighborhoods in Hollywood Hills, Doheny and Vista in Hollywood and around Beverly Hills reported seeing papers inside plastic bags filled with sand --...

