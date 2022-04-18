Road Dogg News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
Yardbarker

Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg Announce The ‘Ain’t We Great’ Tour 2022

Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg are back together again and this time they’re going on tour. It was announced on Monday, April 18 that the “Ain’t We Great” Tour 2022 is set to kick off in May as the WWE Hall of Famers will bring their respective podcasts on the road for a joint live show. The first rendition will take place on Sunday, May 29 in Las Vegas at The Nerd, the same weekend as AEW Double or Nothing.
WWE
411mania.com

AJ Styles Credits Triple H With Bringing Him to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc at Wrestlemania 38, AJ Styles spoke about the retirement of Triple H and credited him with bringing Styles into the WWE back in 2016. He said: “Yeah, Triple H was here, and I am glad to see him, man. You’ve got to think, when I think about his retirement I am here because of him. Because he called me, that’s huge for me.”
WWE
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AJ Styles Reveals Who Is Responsible For Him Joining WWE

Back in 2016 there were rumors leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view that AJ Styles could be joining WWE, and when the show aired The Phenomenal One arrived. Since joining the company AJ Styles has on to become a Grand Slam Champion, and he recently told Wrestling Inc. that Triple H is the one who brought him to WWE.
WWE
Popculture

WWE's Bianca Belair Details the Impact Triple H Has on Her Career (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top Superstars in WWE, and she owes her success to Triple H. Last month, Triple H announced his retirement from WWE, and while he made an impact as a competitor, the future WWE Hall of Famer is also known for developing talent in NXT, where Belair got her start. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Belair, currently the Raw Women's Champion, detailed the impact Triple H has had on her career.
WWE
KELOLAND TV

Spilling the tea: Snoop Dogg ticket winner

Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson shared their thoughts on what the 2022 spring fashion trends are. Ashley also shares pictures that one of our viewers, Connie, sent in from her visit to the Great Plains Zoo after seeing a segment on KELOLAND Living. We also the winner selected to attend...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
411mania.com

Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Two Weddings and a Lie Detector Test

Tonight’s episode of RAW is set to be a unique one, as it will feature a double wedding as well as a special lie detector test. The wedding will feature the couples Akira Tozawa & Tamina and Dana Brooke & Reggie getting hitched, with R-Truth officiating. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens is forcing Ezekiel to take a lie detector test to prove he’s not Elias. For those interested in wrestling, there will be two title matches. The lineup includes:
WWE
defpen

Snoop Dogg Teases Upcoming Collaboration With BTS

Snoop Dogg reportedly has a collaboration with BTS in the works. While walking the red carpet at American Song Contest this week, the California native caught up with The A.V. Club to talk about the highly-anticipated release. Unfortunately, he didn’t offer a release date for the track, but he did predict that it would live up to expectations.
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H On WWE NXT Superstars Going To AEW

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says he’s happy for the former WWE NXT Superstars who went to AEW, if they have great gigs in their post-WWE careers. Triple H spoke with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic during WrestleMania...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Title Match Announced For The Impact Rebellion Pre-show

Impact Wrestling has announced that the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be defended on the Rebellion pre-show. The Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will see The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood defend their titles against the former champions, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee of The IInspiration. Rayne and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

