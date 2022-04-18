ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Police Searching For Suspect After A Man Was Shot In The Head

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW IBERIA, La. - New Iberia Police believe the same suspect is responsible for both an attempted armed robbery and shooting. Officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery in the 600 block of...

www.kadn.com

The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
WAFB

Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found dead in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business on Monday, April 18. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle.
KPLC TV

Police searching area off I-10 in hunt for missing Scott woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching an area off I-10 in the hunt for a missing Scott woman. Law enforcement officials are using helicopters, dogs, and other tools to scour a 50-square-mile block near I-10 and US 165. State Trooper Derek Senegal said the last known coordinates from...
SCOTT, LA

