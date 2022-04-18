Man Sought Following Theft At A Scott Business

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A deputy with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man following the theft of a 4 wheeler from a local business on Tuesday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brady Pike first noticed the suspect, Anthony O’Neal at 7:58 a.m. on March 22, 2022 […]
Richland Police are seeking to locate and ID this truck, and its driver. Pickup sought in connection with attempted ATM theft. Early Friday morning, Police were called to investigate the attempted theft of an entire outdoor machine from the HAPO branch at 631 Gage Boulevard. The attempt took place around...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in the north metro say a vehicle pursuit ended in two theft suspects being taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
According to police, shortly before 2 a.m. Coon Rapids police officers located a suspect vehicle tied to a theft that occurred at a Menards store many hours earlier. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.
The vehicle pursuit entered the city limits of Brooklyn Park. Officers performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the vehicle at a parking lot on the 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North, police said. The suspect vehicle struck some street signs and a power pole during the incident.
Police then arrested the 25-year-old driver and another suspect. Another individual who was a passenger in the vehicle was later released home.
No injuries were involved in the incident.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in the alleged theft of a luxury car that was left idling in a driveway in Bulls Head earlier this month. A blue, 2019 Range Rover was stolen on March 9 around 9:35 a.m. from the 100 block of Dawson Circle near Arlene Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a post on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed.
Members of the “Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club” were sentenced to life in federal prison Thursday for kidnapping, torturing, and murdering a former club member, according to the Department of Justice.
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with using COVID-19 relief money to buy a seaside condo in the Middle East and have accused his wife of running a pharmacy scam worth more than $10 million. Federal prosecutors charged Wahid Makki with wire fraud and...
A woman who was accused of helping the MS-13 gang kill four young men on Long Island in 2017 has been found guilty on all counts, federal prosecutors said Monday. Leniz Escobar was convicted in connection with her participation in the April 11, 2017 murders of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos.
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man from Lock Haven is facing charges of theft after stealing from a dollar general. According to police, 53-year-old Larry Porter stole t-shirts from Dollar General and then tried to return them for cash on March 14. Porter has a history of theft according to Old Lycoming […]
A man caught on video sucker punching a worker at an Anaheim library is now being sought in connection with another violent incident that occurred on the same day. About 6:15 p.m. March 3 an employee at the Anaheim Central Library was approached by the suspect. The man stepped stepped into the path of the […]
A local 39-year-old man will face multiple charges after a string of thefts across the county, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. On March 20, deputies responded to a vehicle theft at the First Baptist Church in Homosassa. Upon arrival, a woman told deputies she placed...
