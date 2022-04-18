ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars

By John Somerall
The Daily South
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought there was no way to improve upon the classic dessert that is Banana Pudding, get ready to change your mind. Our Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars are the dessert mash-up you never knew you needed. These Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars have all of the warm, custardy flavors...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Banana Pudding#Cheesecake#Vanilla Bean#Food Drink#Ingredients Filling And
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Newest Blizzard Is a Nostalgic One

Growing up, I would attend my classmates' birthday parties, hoping a particular delicacy would be on the figurative menu. And that, my friends, is dirt pie, the indulgent chocolate Oreo pudding combo sprinkled with candy worms. Now, you can get that nostalgic favorite at your local Dairy Queen and in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
Creative Bloq

Have you spotted the hidden meaning in the Dairy Queen logo?

What makes a good logo? We'd argue that a striking design with a hidden meaning are the fundamentals of a logo. We see so many designs here at Creative Bloq and while some are great, others miss the mark – a little like this Dairy Queen logo with an obscure hidden meaning.
Mashed

Why Eating Leftover Rice Can Be Dangerous

If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy