ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Never-Before-Heard Demo of The Beatles 'Hard Days Night' Up for Auction This Week

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your collection complete without...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Billy Idol turned a song of crazed vengeance into the hit that made him a star

From going nowhere in London with Generation X, to pop star and transatlantic hits, all it took Billy Idol was 15 minutes in a studio, and his sister getting pregnant. When Billy Idol left the UK to live in New York City at the beginning of the 80s, it was more of a gamble than a career move. The initial heady excitement of the punk years in London had levelled off, his band Generation X had ground to a halt, and Idol and his girlfriend Perri Lister were keen to see more of the world.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Auction#Buzz60
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Joe Bonamassa get hands on with Gibson’s new Theodore electric guitar

“It’s really great to see it come to light 65 years later. I think it’s a great hybrid of such classic Gibson designs of that time," said the vintage guitar connoisseur. Last week, Gibson introduced the Theodore – an all-new electric guitar that brought to life a sketch that had been drawn and signed by the company’s former president Ted McCarty in 1957.
GUITAR
NME

Jack White suggests that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles

Jack White has suggested that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO, White praised frontman Mick Jagger saying that he was “smart” and was always “feeing whatever the hippest thing was” in the 1960s, including, he went on, “copying” The Beatles – their biggest rivals of the day.
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

10 Best Albums By Singers Who Left Big Rock + Metal Bands

As a vocalist, parting ways with your band can be difficult, especially if you helped them become popular and successful. There are financial and legal aspects to consider, as well as how fans will react to the separation. What’s arguably even more daunting, though, is the fact that whatever you do next will be met with significant expectations.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne has completed his guest star-packed new album

The Prince of Darkness revealed on social media that he had delivered the completed album to his label, Epic. Last November, eagle-eyed Ozzy Osbourne fans noticed that an official document published by Sony Group Corporation – the over-arching parent company of Sony Music Entertainment and Osbourne’s label, Epic Records – listed a new album from Osbourne under a category titled "Selected upcoming releases anticipated over the next six months."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor Take a Dip in a Cyanide Bath on New Version of ‘Native Intelligence’

Click here to read the full article. Trent Reznor linked back up with Danny Elfman to help the famed composer/songwriter recreate a second song from his 2021 album, Big Mess, “Native Intelligence.”  Elfman’s original version of “Native Intelligence” already had some heavy industrial crunch to it, making it a perfect fit for Reznor. The new version boasts some additional instrumentation, but the difference largely comes from Reznor’s lead vocals as he howls the eerie refrain, “Trust me, children, trust me, baby/Taking a bath in cyanide, taking a bath.” Reznor and Elfman’s remake of “Native Intelligence” follows their collaborative remix of “True,” which...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy