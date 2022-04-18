ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated On3 5-star: No. 7, OT Charles Jagusah

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
 1 day ago
(EJ Holland/On3)

Now that official visits are already taking place, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly recruited in the nation. The latest edition of the On300 features 15 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah.

Charles Jagusah has held the No. 7 spot the past couple of updates. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country and the best prospect in Illinois, according to On3. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Notre Dame is clearly the team to beat for Charles Jagusah at 97.7%. Iowa and Michigan both have less than a 1% chance of landing him.

“In assessing the offensive tackles, we give the current edge to Charles Jagusah as the top prospect at the position. We’ve been high on the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder since the initial rankings release back in the fall. He was primarily recruited as a defensive tackle at the time, but the upside as a potential top offensive tackle prospect was apparent. “Over the past six months, Jagusah has developed into that big-time offensive tackle prospect. Jagusah is a highly fluid and functional athlete, showing flexibility, coordination and balance.

“He stars on both sides of the ball for Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman and consistently flashes light-footed movement skills and top-notch play strength both as an offensive tackle and defensive lineman. Furthermore, Jagusah hits high-end measurement thresholds at offensive tackle when it comes to length and frame. He also doubles as a top wrestler and is one of the best heavyweights in the Midwest. Additionally, Jagusah recently wrapped up a 41-0 season on the mat, culminating in a state championship.”Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

