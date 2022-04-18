ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Updated On3 5-star: No. 2, QB Malachi Nelson

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
 1 day ago
Now that official visits are already taking place, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly recruited in the nation. The latest edition of the On300 features 15 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Los Alamitos (Calif.) High quarterback Malachi Nelson.

Malachi Nelson has held the No. 2 spot in On3’s rankings for quite some time. He is also a Five-Star Plus+ recruit – meaning he’s ranked as a five star by all four major recruiting media services. Nelson made an early commitment to Oklahoma in the recruiting process. However, he backed away from that pledge and eventually followed Lincoln Riley to USC.

“Malachi Nelson is a quick-armed, accurate passer with strong functional movement skills. Considered one of the more talented quarterback prospects in high school football dating back to his early high school career. A natural, nuanced passer with a quick release. Shows some aggressive tendencies in throwing downfield. Has touch with the ability to layer his throws. Accurate with good ball placement dating back to his sophomore spring season which was shortened due to COVID-19.

“Furthermore, Nelson has good arm strength, which could improve with overall strength progression. Adept at running the quick game out of spread looks, flipping the ball out quick to the boundary. Loose and fluid in his movements. Plays with bouncy footwork and lower body twitch. Looks to pass first, but has a good burst as a runner with the ability to run zone-read or pick up yards when the play breaks down. Additionally, he plays at a relaxed pace and typically seems unbothered in the pocket. Has a lean, streamlined frame and will need to continue adding mass.”Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

