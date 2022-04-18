ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame adds a commitment and loses one over Easter weekend

By Mike Singer about 11 hours
Four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett (Mike Singer/On3)

It was an eventful weekend in the world of Notre Dame recruiting, as the Fighting Irish coaching staff saw a new addition to the future of their football program while another decided not to be a part of it.

The news of the day Friday was Cincinnati La Salle running back Gi’Bran Payne committing to Notre Dame over Kentucky. Payne is a late addition to the Irish’s 2022 class, as the 5-10, 190-pounder originally signed with Indiana in December but got his release from the program soon after running backs coach Deland McCullough left the Hoosiers to take the same position at Notre Dame.

Payne officially visited Notre Dame the weekend of April 9 and announced his pledge a week later. The four-star prospect will join the Irish football program this summer.

“They told me to be ready to play,” Payne said of the Irish staff. “They’re not promising me anything; I have to come to work for it. Special teams will be big. I think I can be moving around a bunch. I can play some wide receiver also.”

According to the On3 Consensus, Payne is the nation’s No. 334 overall player and No. 27 running back for the 2022 class. He’s also the No. 12 player from his home state of Ohio.

On Saturday, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Justyn Rhett, the No. 141 overall prospect and No. 15 cornerback per the 2023 On3 Consensus, announced his decommitment from Notre Dame. Interestingly enough, Rhett was on an official visit to Georgia when he released the news through a social media graphic from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

To recap and analyze the Payne and Rhett news, Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM Monday morning. The podcast can be listened to below — or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Near the end of the show, the guys also discussed the possibility of recording another show early this week with Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point class of 2023 wide receiver Braylon James, who is considered a Notre Dame lean, expected to announce his commitment soon. Look for James to announce his news on Tuesday. Stanford and Texas are among the other schools in consideration.

Rhett’s statement to On3 about his decommitment from Notre Dame

To the University of Notre Dame, I’m so thankful that I had the opportunity to be recruited, offered a scholarship, and be committed to a prestigious university. I’d like to thank Coach Freeman and Coach Mickens for believing in me and allowing me to be a part of the Notre Dame family.

To the Irish community, I’d like to say thank you for treating me like family ever since I committed.

After further consideration and gathering information about my future dreams and aspirations, My family and I have decided that I will be decommitting from The University Notre Dame.

