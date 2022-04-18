Updated On3 5-star: No. 3, EDGE Keon Keeley

Now that official visits are already taking place, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly recruited in the nation. The latest edition of the On300 features 15 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley.

Keon Keeley has held the No. 3 spot the past couple of updates. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 EDGE in the country and the top prospect in Florida, according to On3. Keeley made an early commitment to Notre Dame. Yet, other schools, including Florida, Alabama and Ohio State, have continued to pursue him in hopes of getting him to flip.

“Keon Keeley is a long pass rusher with high-end flexibility and finishing ability behind the line of scrimmage. Has a big frame at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds with outstanding length (7-foot wing span).

“Additionally, he plays with advanced bend and flexibility, sinking his hips and using his supreme length to create disruption off the edge. Already shows signs of some technical acuity with quick hands and pass rush moves. Displays strong closing speed and finishes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate.

“Furthermore, he is among the more productive pass rushers in the nation as a junior. Also, a bouncy athlete with a basketball background.” – Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings