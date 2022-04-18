LOOK: Antonio Reeves on his visit to Kentucky

Photo: tonioreeves/IG, UK Athletics

Five-star forward Leonard Miller wasn’t the only potential addition to next season’s roster on Kentucky’s campus this weekend. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves‘ visit started on Friday. Yesterday, he shared pictures of himself in a Kentucky jersey on Instagram, asking fans for their thoughts with the disclaimer “Not committed.”

Kentucky first reached out to the 6’6″ wing last month after he entered the transfer portal. Reeves led Illinois State in scoring with 20.1 points per game, the most in the Missouri Valley Conference and top 20 in all of Division I. He scored in double figures in 31 of 33 games this season, including 18 20-point performances. He shot 46.9% from the floor, 39.0% from distance on 5.9 attempts per game, and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

Reeves is from Chicago and played at Simeon High School as a three-star recruit before spending his first three college seasons at Illinois State. He also played for Mac Irvin Fire, the EYBL team Chin Coleman coached from 2005-11, hence the Kentucky connection. Reeves has also heard from Duke, Texas Tech, Memphis, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State, Illinois, and Missouri, among others. He visited Nebraska earlier this month. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

As we wait to hear how the visit went, check out his highlights.