Pittsburgh Steelers to host first-round quarterback prospect on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday in the final week of meetings. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared on Monday that Liberty Flames star Malik Willis will visit the Detroit Lions on Tuesday before heading to Pittsburgh for a visit with the Steelers.

“#Liberty QB Malik Willis continues his tour of teams in the QB market this week, the final week for Top 30 visits,” Rapoport tweeted. “Willis visits the #Lions tomorrow and the #Steelers on Wednesday, sources say. Detroit picks No. 2 and Pittsburgh picks No. 20.”

The Steelers are still looking for the right fit to replace legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This week’s visit is not the Liberty quarterback’s first meeting with the Steelers. He’s met with Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, New York (Giants), and Tennessee, among others.

Draft analyst triples down on Willis-Steelers prediction

ESPN draft guru Todd McShay has been in love with the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting quarterback Malik Willis for quite some time. During the most recent draft show on ESPN, he tripled down on that point.

“Yeah, I liked this marriage all along… Listen, I don’t know that they’re going to get him 20. And everyone is talking about, well, he’s going to go in the top ten; there’s a lot of buzz. I get it. Where is he going? If Atlanta is going to pick up a positional player, Seattle’s gonna pick up a positional player, and they like Drew Lock is what they’re saying; there’s no one from 10 to 19 all the way up to 20 other than the Steelers that needs a quarterback,” said McShay.

McShay does not see many teams selecting from 10 to 20 in need of a quarterback. But that does not mean a team won’t strike a deal. Another team could try moving down into that range to acquire Willis. In fact, given recent draft history, it is more likely that somebody will take a chance on Willis, picking him up before the Steelers get a chance.

