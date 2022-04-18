Updated On3 5-star: No. 5, QB Nico Iamaleava

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Now that official visits are already taking place, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly recruited in the nation. The latest edition of the On300 features 15 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Nico Iamaleava has held the No. 5 spot the past couple of updates. He’s also ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the country and second-best prospect in California, according to On3.

Nico Iamaleava made national headlines when he committed to

in late March. It’s believed that Iamaleava is the five-star recruit behind a reported potential $8 million NIL deal. It’s not been officially confirmed. But within 10 days of the deal being signed, Iamaleava committed to the Volunteers. His On3 NIL Valuation is $365,000.

“Nico Iamaleava is a high-upside signal-caller who may have the best physical tools among quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Has one of the stronger arms in the cycle, generating considerable velocity on his throws in camp settings. Tall with a slender build with room to fill out. Boasts a quick, clean throwing motion despite his long arms. A bouncy, fluid mover who doubles as a top volleyball player. Still developing in terms of some technical aspects of the game. “Additionally, he plays in a high school offense that is heavily skewed towards quick passes and screens. Can continue to improve his accuracy on downfield passes. Furthermore, he has done a very good job taking care of the football with just two interceptions in his first two varsity seasons.” – Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings