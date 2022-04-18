ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Updated On3 5-star: No. 6, EDGE Nyckoles Harbor

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wyvL_0fCX94vG00

Now that official visits are already taking place, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly recruited in the nation. The latest edition of the On300 features 15 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll EDGE Nyckoles Harbor.

Nyckoles Harbor has held the No. 6 spot the past couple of updates. He’s also ranked as the No. 2 EDGE in the country and the best prospect in the District of Columbia, according to On3.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Maryland has the best chance to land Nyckoles Harbor at 30.5%. However, others like Michigan (24%), Penn State (16.9%), Alabama (13.1%), Oklahoma, USC and others are very much in contention.

“Nyckoles Harbor has the best combination of size and speed we’ve seen from a young prospect as a national-level sprinter at 6-foot-5 and over 230 pounds. Runs under 10.4 seconds in the 100 meters with the size and length of a premier pass-rushing prospect. Furthermore, he plays both tight end and defensive end for his high school but has developed into more of an EDGE prospect as a junior. Additionally, Nyckoles Harbor shows his considerable athleticism as a pass rusher with high-end closing speed. Is also able to locate and track the ball as a tight end. Still unrefined technically as a pass rusher. Productive against sub-par competition.”Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Washington, DC
College Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Penn State
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

Kirby Smart gives perfect answer when asked if the National Championship has boosted recruiting

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would still be reeling in big fish whether he won the national championship last season or not, but he knows it certainly helps. In the age of NIL, winning correlates directly with marketability for college athletes and almost every top prospect wants a piece of it — and it’s Smart’s job to figure out which prospects are best for his program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 10 Best Teams

ESPN’s Football Power Index has released its initial rankings for the 2022 college football regular season. The 2022 college football regular season is set to begin in a little more than four months. Spring football is wrapping up across the country and the regular season will be here before you know it.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
41K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy