Updated On3 5-star: No. 6, EDGE Nyckoles Harbor

Now that official visits are already taking place, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly recruited in the nation. The latest edition of the On300 features 15 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll EDGE Nyckoles Harbor.

Nyckoles Harbor has held the No. 6 spot the past couple of updates. He’s also ranked as the No. 2 EDGE in the country and the best prospect in the District of Columbia, according to On3.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Maryland has the best chance to land Nyckoles Harbor at 30.5%. However, others like Michigan (24%), Penn State (16.9%), Alabama (13.1%), Oklahoma, USC and others are very much in contention.

“Nyckoles Harbor has the best combination of size and speed we’ve seen from a young prospect as a national-level sprinter at 6-foot-5 and over 230 pounds. Runs under 10.4 seconds in the 100 meters with the size and length of a premier pass-rushing prospect. Furthermore, he plays both tight end and defensive end for his high school but has developed into more of an EDGE prospect as a junior. Additionally, Nyckoles Harbor shows his considerable athleticism as a pass rusher with high-end closing speed. Is also able to locate and track the ball as a tight end. Still unrefined technically as a pass rusher. Productive against sub-par competition.” – Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings