Updated On3 5-star: No. 1, QB Arch Manning

By Jeremy Crabtree about 5 hours
 1 day ago
Now that official visits are already taking place, the recruiting world has officially turned its eyes toward the Class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. And, per usual, the players at the top of the class will be among the most highly recruited in the nation. The latest edition of the On300 features 15 players with a coveted five-star rating. Next up on the countdown is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.

Arch Manning has held the No. 1 spot in On3’s rankings since the company started ranking 2023 recruits last summer. Furthermore, he is a Five-Star Plus+ recruit – meaning he’s ranked as a five star by all four major recruiting media services. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Alabama has a 36.8% chance of landing the five-star quarterback. Texas is at 32.2% and Georgia is at 27.6%. Every other team has a 1% chance or less of landing Manning.

“Arch Manning possesses a pure throwing motion. He has one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm to make Manning one of the more natural and accurate passers in the 2023 cycle. Has the ability to carve up opposing defenses from inside the pocket or outside of structure when things break down. Shows innate field vision for his age with the ability to find open receivers while making second-reaction plays.

An above-average athlete for the position with polished footwork and the capability of picking up yards in scramble situations. Has filled out a big frame over his high school career. He enters his junior year as the most physically developed top quarterback in the 2023 cycle. Also carries a substantial mental load for a junior quarterback with the responsibility of setting protections.”Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

