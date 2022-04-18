ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Julian Alvarez Set for July Arrival at Manchester City -report

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Álvarez will join Manchester City in July. After a meeting between the clubs, it seems it;s clear that City have stated that they are going to execute the €1.5M option to secure...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

What went wrong at Everton with Valérie Gauvin?

It took 19 minutes for French striker Valérie Gauvin to score her first goal in an Everton kit, but her fall from promising striker to National Women's Soccer League-bound outcast illustrates how difficult it is to catch on in professional soccer. Signed in the summer of 2020 after a...
SOCCER
SB Nation

FA Cup Semi-Final Marred By Hillsborough Disrespect

Disrespect for the victims of football tragedies and the clubs involved is a common, yet incredibly sad reality in English football. Opposing fans chanting and singing about the Hillsborough disaster and the Munich air disaster and showing general disrespect for the victims of those tragedies when their clubs play against Liverpool and Manchester United has been happening for decades, and yesterday was a sobering reminder that it doesn’t seem likely to stop anytime soon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad in the Premier League this evening knowing they cannot afford any slip-ups in the title race. A thrilling 2-2 draw in the league against Liverpool ensured Pep Guardiola’s side’s fate remains in their own hands, although defeat against the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final did end their hopes of securing the treble. Guardiola rotated his side for that tie and knows City will have to be at their best against Brighton, who come into the fixture in tremendous form after back-to-back victories against Arsenal and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Martínez nets 2 as Inter beats Milan 3-0 to reach cup final

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored twice to send Inter Milan into the Italian Cup final with a 3-0 second-leg win over city rival AC Milan on Tuesday. Both of Martínez’s goals came in the first half in a clinical performance that also gave Inter a 3-0 aggregate victory. Robin Gosens made sure of the team’s place in the final late on, with his first goal since his move from Atalanta in January.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Mina, van de Beek back?

The Manchester United game may have provided us with a collective sigh of relief, but Everton are still in real danger. But three more points here will give the Blues a lot more breathing room as we look to maintain our Premier League status. So how will Frank Lampard line...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

April 18th Open Thread - Chelsea Again.

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Minute’s applause during Liverpool vs Man Utd in support of striker after death of son

Fans held a minute’s applause during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United in support of United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the tragic death of his baby son.In a touching moment during the seventh minute of the clash between the fierce rivals at Anfield on Tuesday evening, Liverpool fans led the applause and sung a rousing rendition of club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” out of respect for the United number seven and his family.LIVE! Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd latest updatesRonaldo had revealed back in October that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins but in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Alex Iwobi in 2022: Redemption or Regression?

It’s safe to say that Alex Iwobi has not lived up to his £28 million price tag since joining Everton at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but should Everton push on and secure their Premier League safety in the upcoming weeks, there’s no doubt that the Nigerian international has played a crucial part in the Toffees’ great escape. However, do the stats back up the claim that this season has been his best in a royal blue jersey? Let’s find out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: AC Milan want Raheem Sterling, Newcastle target Ivan Toney

What the papers sayAC Milan are reportedly very keen to bring Raheem Sterling to the San Siro.The Mail, who cite Italian outlet Fazzetta dello Sport, say the Manchester City and England winger is on top of the club’s wishlist should they be successfully bought by Bahrain-based firm Investcorp. The 27-year-old is contracted until summer 2023 and has scored 14 goals to go with seven assists this season.Pau Torres has apparently again secured the interest of club bosses at Manchester United. The club passed over signing the Villarreal centre-back last year to instead pick up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam tells Erik ten Hag that Premier League and Champions League titles 'are expected' at Manchester United... and warns there is 'a world of difference' between Dutch and English football

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has warned incoming boss Erik ten Hag about 'the pressure' at Old Trafford - and says winning the league is an expectation at the club. Stam, who won three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, also told the current Ajax coach about the difference in standard between Dutch and English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE

