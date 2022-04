The number of employees willing to pay for better benefits has rebounded following a dip during the pandemic, according to a Willis Tower Watson survey released Tuesday. The survey of more than 9,600 U.S. employees found that the tight labor markets are “showing little sign of abating,” which means the importance of health and retirement benefits to attract and keep workers is at its highest level in a decade. Willis Towers Watson is an advisory and brokerage firm.

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO