City Council Meeting, April 19

The Wilmington City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. inside Council Chambers located at City Hall, 102 North Third Street.

Items of interest include:

A resolution directing the City Clerk to investigate the sufficiency of a potential voluntary satellite annexation of 4.82 acres of vacant property along Middle Sound Loop Road.

A resolution authorizing the DBA to utilize the block of Chestnut Street between 2nd and 3rd streets for alcohol service during their inaugural Downtown Alive Concert Series. DBA is proposing a fifteen-week free concert series that would feature a mix of local musicians and regional touring bands. If approved, the concert series will be held on Saturdays from 5-9 pm, beginning on Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day weekend.

An agreement with the NCDOT to fund a 1500 foot section of multi-use path to be constructed along South 17th Street between Harbour Drive and Shipyard Boulevard, to include pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of 17th Street and Shipyard Boulevard. The total estimated cost for the project is $917,500. If approved, NCDOT will provide $734,000 and the city will provide the local match (20%) in the amount of $183,500.

A resolution and companion funding ordinance that, if approved, will authorize the City Manager to proceed with the purchase of the Harrelson building at 115 North 3rd Street, to include the adjacent parking lot. Acquiring these properties will play an important role in satisfying the current and future office space needs of the City. The City currently leases 16,725 square feet of the approximately 46,000 total net rentable square feet in the building. The purchase price is $11 million. At the direction of City Council, the City Manager entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with the property owner on November 8, 2021 placing $25,000 in an escrow account until closing which is scheduled to take place on or before April 29, 2022.

The award of a $3.144 million construction contract for the next phase of the Wilmington Multi-modal Transportation Center. The project includes the renovation and adaptive re-use of the former Thomas Grocery building at 525 North 4th Street for dedicated MPO office space. The majority of the funding comes from the NCDOT with contributions from the City and County.

The award of a $7.71 million construction contract to implement the Clear Run Branch and College Acres Drive Drainage Improvements Project. This extensive project will alleviate flooding, stabilize the stream, improve water quality, and prevent further erosion along Clear Run Branch. Improvements include new box culverts under College Acres Drive and Mallard Street, stream restoration, the addition of more than 12,000 trees, shrubs, grasses and perennials, as well as new pavement and sidewalks along College Acres Drive.

You can view the full agenda here. If you would like to provide written comments for a public hearing, you can do so via this online comment form. Comments received electronically prior to noon on Monday, April 18 will be entered into the public record. The agenda briefing and the council meeting will be available for remote viewing via: