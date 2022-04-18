ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescued Wood Feast Board

Food52
 1 day ago

This one-of-a-kind serving board isn’t just the perfect surface for your antipasti presentation—as soon...

food52.com

Food52

Portable Outdoor Teak Wood Table

Giving beach days a leg up. The sun’s out, you’re kicking back on a sandy beach, and—what’s that—no place to set your drink? You’ll want to make friends with this handy table. It’s built from water-friendly teak wood, with a hole right in the middle for your umbrella. Oh, and take a close look at the corners: There’s four holders especially for wine glasses. The folding legs and detachable shoulder snap make it a snap to carry when you’re done basking. (But with a setup this good, we have a feeling it’ll be a while.)
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Outdoor Stacking Storage Containers

Can’t contain ourselves. Our love for these storage containers runs deep—real deep. And once you hear all about ‘em? You’ll be head over heels too. Designed for indoor or outdoor use, each one’s got a tight-fitting lid that makes it totally waterproof. (Go ahead, keep ‘em out on the deck or by the pool.) Oh, and see the ribbed pattern all over? It makes these boxes stackable, no slipping or sliding in sight.
HOME & GARDEN
#The Wood
Food52

Vintage-Inspired Striped Beach Chairs

Go ahead and tote that extra cooler to the beach—this chair folds up into a handy-dandy backpack, so your hands are free for all your other precious cargo. That’s not all, either: Since it’s built from weather-treated hardwood and trusty umbrella canvas, it’ll resist water, mold, and UV rays, no problem. Three reclining positions and comfy arm rests let you laze however you like. And on the back? There’s a zip pocket for your wallet and keys (or a few extra snacks).
LIFESTYLE
Food52

There Are a Lot of Bad Garden Hoses, but These 5 Are Great

Welcome to Best of the Test, a thoroughly tested, expertly vetted, only semi-serious product recommendation series. Join us as we sleep with a dozen different bed sheets, make gallons of ice, air fry all the wings, and more in pursuit of the very best things to buy. For all the...
GARDENING
Food52

Your Cleaning Routine Just Got Way Cleaner

I’ve written about homes and housekeeping for my entire career, and I’ve seen cleaning products and trends come and go with the seasons. But the latest trend in home care is one I hope will be more than just a passing phase. Over the last two years, I’ve watched an increasing number of powdered and minimally packaged cleaning products come to market.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Food52

Is the Aarke Carbonator Pro any good?

A link[1] is below. Is the Aarke just a 'prettier' SodaStream or actually better? I'm thinking about gifting to someone, but only if it's at least as good/better than Sodastream. It's gotta be pretty to stay out and be used. Does the glass bottle do anything to help? Or is...
ELECTRONICS
Food52

varying filling for french walnut tart

I made one that everyone raved about. filling was 5 oz. butter, .5 cup light brown sugar, eggs, juice and zest of small orange, walnuts and 3/4 cup of light corn syrup. i used maple instead of the corn syrup. it was exceptional tho u didn't taste anything orange. milk...
RECIPES
Food52

Creamed King Trumpet Mushrooms & Spring Onions

When spring produce starts to appear in beckoning piles at the market, I seize the chance to feature their bright flavors in simple, delectable dishes. Like this one with spring onions and meaty mushrooms. Cooking the mushrooms first ensures burnished, caramelized surfaces—perfect for catching the cream sauce. With the pan already hot, rendering spring onions soft and collapsed is a cinch, and they become irresistibly sweet through the process. With spring onions’ larger bulb end, it is helpful to halve the bulbs lengthwise for even cooking. If you can’t find spring onions, scallions substitute nicely, and cook even faster. Whichever ingredient you use, this creamy dish is perfect eaten as is, piled onto toast, or tossed with pasta. —Melina Hammer.
RECIPES
Food52

Maria Portuguese Linen Napkins (Set of 4)

You won’t be waiting for a special occasion to pull these cloth napkins out. Made in Portugal from 100% linen, Costa Nova’s Maria napkins have a lived-in feel you’ll wanna have around on the daily. (Good thing they get softer with every wash.) And let’s take in those colors: With shades like olive, chili pepper, and classic white here, these Portuguese lovelies are giving you options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
APPAREL
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
Food52

The Best Ways to Use Lemon Balm at Home

Every week we get Down & Dirty, in which we break down our favorite unique seasonal fruits, vegetables, and more. Thanks in no small part to Deborah Madison's Vegetable Literacy, it has become impossible for us to stroll through a farmers market without thinking about which fruits and vegetables belong to which plant family. One look at lemon balm leaves—whether coarse and hairy in texture, arrowhead or heart-shaped, or scallop-edged—and you'd likely guess that the plant belongs to the same family as mint and shiso, rather than being a direct relative of the lemon fruit. And you'd be right. One more clever deduction, this time from its name, and you'll figure out that this herb is lemon-scented. Some compare its lemony flavor and aroma to that of furniture polish (and, in fact, the leaves can be used to polish wood), but you're probably better off putting lemon balm to use in other ways. It’s a culinary wizard and far too prime to use in place of a countertop spray.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Can you offer any make ahead Tips?

You could probably fill and chill the cupcakes and make the merengue in advance but honestly for what you want to do I’d find a different recipe or at the very least do a test run. My main concerns would be the cupcakes getting soggy overnight and the merengue weeping.
RECIPES
Food52

Tough and Tasteless Easter Lamb/not Lamb?

So I roasted what I believed was a leg of lamb.Slow roast, Greek seasoning , Pomegranate wet rub. I ordered a 4lb boneless..I received a 9lb boneless! I cooked the same delicious way I have for years to render a tasty, tender roast. But this time, it was tough and tasteless. I tried everything to break it down more seasoning ,more time in oven,Finally, I put it in my Crockpot Express(instapot) which pulverizes the toughest meat and still...tough, tasteless. Lamb is tasty, to the point of gamey and not tough!!
RECIPES
Food52

30 Shrimpiest Shrimp Recipes

There’s no shortage of shrimp recipes. From casual appetizers to slightly fancier ones, to weeknight dinners and crowd-friendly staples, shrimp recipes are some of our year-round favorites. When the sun is out and the temperature rises about 60 degrees, you’ll have your pick of grilled shrimp skewers and a. But even during cold months, when frozen shrimp is easier to come by and you can’t imagine stepping on your deck to grill, there are plenty of comfort food staples like shrimp and grits. And the beauty of making a shrimp dish is that they cook in three minutes flat so dinner can be on the table before your little ones can shout, “when will dinner be ready?” (Okay let’s be real…they’ll ask that no matter what)
RECIPES

