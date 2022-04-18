ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers' Noah Cates: First multi-point game in NHL

Cates had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres....

NHL Talk: Panthers, Blues, Wild, Islanders & Sabres

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Panthers Extend NHL’s Longest Active Winning Streak to 10 Games...
Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Officially done for season

Chychrun (ankle) won't play again this season according to general manager Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Tuesday. Chychrun has already been on the shelf for the team's last 18 contests due to his ankle problem, so this latest news shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming the 24-year-old blueliner is cleared to return in full ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he will no doubt be eager to improve on the 21 points he put up this year, his lowest total since 2018-19. Still, the fact that Chychrun has never reached the 70-game mark in his six-year NHL career will likely lower his fantasy value.
Flyers lose 6th straight, could be ping-ponging into NHL's bottom three

The Flyers matched their third-worst losing streak of the season with a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. In a season full of skids, the club is, rather fittingly, skidding to the finish line. The Flyers have lost six straight, a stretch in which they've been outscored 32-13.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs

In the first game of a two-game road trip to Canada, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11) are in Ontario to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final...
