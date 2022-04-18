ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flyers' Kevin Hayes: One of each Sunday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hayes had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured Tuesday

Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTOP

Granlund’s shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Flyers
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Chytil Improving Just in Time for the Playoffs

The New York Rangers have already clinched a playoff berth in large part due to the stellar play of their stars, including Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin. However, after struggling to get offensive contributions from their bottom-six forwards earlier in the season, New York’s...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Preview: Blues at Predators

BLUES The St. Louis Blues punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday afternoon with a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. The Blues, who led 5-3 in the third period, ended up needing some overtime heroics from Brayden Schenn, who scored 56 seconds into the extra time to secure the win for the St. Louis.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Andrew Copp faces former team, Brennan Othmann comparable, and more

Andrew Copp is enjoying being in the midst of a playoff run with his new team. Tonight at Madison Square Garden, he faces off against his former squad, the Winnipeg Jets. “I don’t know, I think you kind of prepare for it all that you want to, but once you get onto the ice for warmup and see them, it’s going to be a little weird,” he said after practice on Monday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Vatrano Proving to Be an Invaluable Acquisition

The New York Rangers kicked off their shopping spree this past trade deadline when they plucked winger Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers. Approximately a month after the acquisition, Vatrano continues to display his value with his new team. With more injuries plaguing the forwards again, depth has never held more importance to the team as they gear up for their first playoff run since the 2016-17 season.
NHL

