Flyers' Kevin Hayes: One of each Sunday

Andrew Copp is enjoying being in the midst of a playoff run with his new team. Tonight at Madison Square Garden, he faces off against his former squad, the Winnipeg Jets. “I don’t know, I think you kind of prepare for it all that you want to, but once you get onto the ice for warmup and see them, it’s going to be a little weird,” he said after practice on Monday.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO