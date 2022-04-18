ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Dishes two helpers in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Skinner had two assists and five shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Blues, Wild, Islanders & Sabres

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Panthers Extend NHL’s Longest Active Winning Streak to 10 Games...
BUFFALO, NY
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Jeff Skinner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Helpers
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Ninth straight year over 50 points

O'Reilly had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-3 win over Nashville. O'Reilly had a hand in each of the Blues' first two goals, which started a streak of seven consecutive St. Louis tallies. The veteran center raised his point total to 51, crossing the 50-point threshold for the ninth consecutive season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Washington

Conor Sheary's Versatility Has Proven Valuable in Turbulent Season

Sheary’s versatility has proven valuable in turbulent season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Whenever the Capitals have found themselves in a lineup bind this season, the solution has often been Conor Sheary. He’s played on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and was expected to...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs

In the first game of a two-game road trip to Canada, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11) are in Ontario to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Isles' Barzal fined $2,500 for grabbing Marner from bench

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with a player on the ice while on the bench Sunday night’s loss at Toronto. The NHL's department of player safety announced the supplemental discipline Monday. While sitting on...
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy