How Kyle Busch Broke His Own Mold to Win NASCAR race on the Dirt at Bristol

By Mike Hembree
Autoweek.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did Kyle Busch win Sunday night’s long, dusty, rainy, muddy, wacky Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway?. Evidence: He led only the last lap. Busch won the race while Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe delivered the excitement. Reddick, looking for his first career Cup win...

www.autoweek.com

CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
