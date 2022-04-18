Nassau Terminals yet to produce revenue documents to Port Authority

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority workers were back protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate downtown Friday. Hundreds were taken off the job when the mandate went into effect last week. Since then, several have gotten their first shot and returned to work, allowing some bus routes to resume. Before the vaccine mandate’s deadline, Port Authority warned it would lead to disrupted service and missed stops. The agency continues to cancel routes because of the shortage of workers. The president of ATU Local 85 said the union doesn’t condone a work shortage and it could be avoided, but the Port Authority said the union lost its battle in court and employees have to get vaccinated. The Port Authority is waiving fares through Sunday. Riders are encouraged to use TrueTime to track trips.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO