Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater clinches Game 1 for Celtics I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics just barely came out with a win Sunday Night in Game 1 of...

www.foxsports.com

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s poor game vs. Celtics draws strong take from Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets fell into a hole after a crushing Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Kyrie Irving was absolutely lethal. He went to a rocking TD Garden and dropped 39 points despite incessant boos raining down from fans in green the whole game. But the problem for the Nets in this one was a highly unusual one: Kevin Durant struggled. We cannot remember the last time we had to write that.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to shoot ahead of game-winner over Nets: ‘He made a great pass’

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to take the 3-pointer for the final shot of the game, just like nearly other person at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown had collapsed the defense by driving inside the paint, drawing multiple Nets to help cut Brown off. Once Brown kicked it to Smart at the 3-point line with less than four seconds left, Smart hoisting up a 3-pointer seemed like the natural conclusion to a hectic back-and-forth game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Should Nets be worried after Game 1 loss to Celtics?

Jayson Tatum has been adamant he didn’t view the Celtics’ matchup with the Nets as a chance to prove anything opposite two of the league’s elite scorers. His finish in Game 1 said otherwise. Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener

View the original article to see embedded media. In a physical opening game where the two teams combined for 50 fouls, the Celtics and Nets still showcased their offensive firepower. Four of Boston's starters scored at least 20 points, and the Celtics held Kevin Durant to 23. But Kyrie Irving,...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Should Kyrie Irving have engaged with Celtics fans?

Kyrie Irving is done taking abuse from Boston Celtics fans, and he didn't hold anything back during or after Brooklyn's Game 1 playoff loss at Boston on Sunday. Irving and Celtics fans — who've had a long history of disdain towards each other since the former left the latter — went back-and-forth throughout the riveting face-off, which was won on a last-second Jayson Tatum layup as time expired.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart made incredible heads-up play on Celtics buzzer-beater

The Boston Celtics won on a dramatic buzzer-beating layup in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday, and they can largely thank Marcus Smart for that. Smart made an incredibly heads-up play on the Celtics’ final possession, setting up Jayson Tatum for the game-winning layup. With Boston down one in the final seconds of the game, the ball found itself in Smart’s hands. First, the guard faked out two Nets with a pump fake, then stepped through them to get wide open with roughly two seconds left.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nets vs. Celtics score: Live updates as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving face Boston in Game 1 of first-round series

In arguably the most intriguing first-round series of the NBA playoffs, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Sunday in a bout between two legitimate title contenders. Fresh off a play-in victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nets have won five straight and look to extend that streak when they visit Boston for Game 1. After three quarters, the Celtics lead the Nets 96-85.
BOSTON, MA

