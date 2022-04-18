Nikola Jokić's Nuggets get shut down by Warriors in Game 1 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

LaMelo Ball has been primed for greatness dating back to his days as a scrawny freshman with audacious range at Chino Hills High School. Back in 2016, LaVar Ball assured that each of his kids would be ‘one-and-done’ prospects one day. LaMelo, who is the youngest of the three Ball brothers, spent a large portion of his teen years in the limelight through the family’s reality TV show "Ball in the Family." After being selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball combined his media savvy with NBA stardom to make an even bigger name for himself on basketball's largest stage.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO