Denver, CO

Nikola Jokić's Nuggets get shut down by Warriors in Game 1 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry may not be 100% yet, but Jordan Poole stepped up,...

www.foxsports.com

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Should Nets be worried after Game 1 loss to Celtics?

Jayson Tatum has been adamant he didn’t view the Celtics’ matchup with the Nets as a chance to prove anything opposite two of the league’s elite scorers. His finish in Game 1 said otherwise. Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Should Kyrie Irving have engaged with Celtics fans?

Kyrie Irving is done taking abuse from Boston Celtics fans, and he didn't hold anything back during or after Brooklyn's Game 1 playoff loss at Boston on Sunday. Irving and Celtics fans — who've had a long history of disdain towards each other since the former left the latter — went back-and-forth throughout the riveting face-off, which was won on a last-second Jayson Tatum layup as time expired.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren't enough to take down the Celtics I What's Wright?

Nick Wright recaps the wild ending between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs. While Kyrie Irving put on a show, Kevin Durant struggled and Nick suspects the duo doesn't have what it takes to win five of the next seven games. Nick also discusses Kyrie's back-and-forth with Celtics fans and why he shouldn't complain about the hate he receives at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater clinches Game 1 for Celtics I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Boston Celtics just barely came out with a win Sunday Night in Game 1 of the first playoff round. It was neck-and-neck until Jayson Tatum delivered a buzzer beater layup to clinch the win over Kyrie Irving's Brooklyn Nets. But Chris Broussard says the Nets shouldn't be worried. With Kevin Durant not playing his best, Broussard explains why Nets fans should be encouraged by the close loss.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Kyrie Irving claps back at Celtics fans in Nets loss I UNDISPUTED

In his return to Boston, Kyrie Irving played like a man on a mission during the Brooklyn Nets' Game 1 loss to the Celtics. The All-Star guard dropped 39 points, but he was also seen flipping the middle finger to the fans throughout the afternoon. Skip Bayless reacts to Kyrie clapping back at the fans.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry's Warriors are now 2-0 vs. a shrinking Nuggets team I THE HERD

The Golden State Warriors are proving to be a formidable threat in the west, while the Denver Nuggets are starting to look more like, according to Colin Cowherd, 'McNuggets'. Colin shares his thoughts on Stephen Curry and the Warrior's Game 2 win, and what his expectations are for their playoff run.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Can LaMelo Ball become the next face of the NBA?

LaMelo Ball has been primed for greatness dating back to his days as a scrawny freshman with audacious range at Chino Hills High School. Back in 2016, LaVar Ball assured that each of his kids would be ‘one-and-done’ prospects one day. LaMelo, who is the youngest of the three Ball brothers, spent a large portion of his teen years in the limelight through the family’s reality TV show "Ball in the Family." After being selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball combined his media savvy with NBA stardom to make an even bigger name for himself on basketball's largest stage.
NBA
FOX Sports

Should Hawks be worried after Trae Young's poor Game 1?

Trae Young was held to eight points Sunday in the Atlanta Hawks' 115-91 Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Young was 1-for-9 from the field (11.1%) — including 0-for-6 from 3 — at halftime despite having the most shot attempts out of any player at that time.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Eagles to Seahawks

The NFL Draft is around the corner, and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray still has not signed a new contract with the organization. Should this signal to fans and gamblers that we've seen Murray in a Cardinals jersey for the last time?. Perhaps yes. According to reports, without a new contract,...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Pelicans rally past Suns after Devin Booker injury

Brandon Ingram scored 37 points, CJ McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 on Tuesday night in Game 2, evening the series in their Western Conference first-round matchup. Not only did the Suns lose the game, but they’re unsure about the health status...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

CP3's 30-point game at age 37 shows why he's the 'point god' I UNDISPUTED

Chris Paul dropped 30 points in the Phoenix Suns' 110-90 win over the New Orleans Pelicans last night, including a late run in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. CP3 turns 37 years old in a couple weeks, making him just a couple months younger than his buddy LeBron James. Shannon Sharpe reacts to CP3's performance and ability to still play at a high level.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Utah Jazz fail to secure Game 2 against Luka-less Mavericks I THE HERD

What does this Game 2 loss to the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks mean for the Utah Jazz? Colin Cowherd talks the Jazz's chances in the playoffs, how they can fix this season's struggles, and why this loss is probably one of the reasons Quin Snyder is looking to join ranks with the Los Angeles Lakers.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Why Suns and Warriors should fear each other I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Golden State Warriors are on fire right now. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 50 points, while Steph Curry had a game-high 34 points off the bench. Golden State is up 2-0 against the Denver Nuggets, but the Phoenix Suns are currently the No. 1 seed and up 1-0 over the New Orleans Pelicans. Marcellus Wiley explains why the Suns and Warriors should fear each other.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Do Joel Embiid and the Sixers have a ceiling?

Joel Embiid has made hearty meals of the Raptors' defense through Games 1 and 2 of the Sixers' first-round series against Toronto. And despite Nick Nurse and the Raptors' ploy to increase their physicality on the NBA's scoring leader, after he pounded them to the tune of 19 points and 15 boards in Game 1, Embiid increased his scoring production in Game 2, blasting his opponent for 31 points and 11 boards in 37 minutes of game action.
NBA

