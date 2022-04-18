ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Crews respond to residential structure fire Saturday night on B Avenue NW

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
Waterloo Journal
 1 day ago
Cedar Rapids, IA – According to the CRFD officials, this incident occurred right before 8 p.m. Saturday. It happened on B Avenue...

Waterloo Journal

Waterloo Journal

Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.

