Crews respond to residential structure fire Saturday night on B Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA – According to the CRFD officials, this incident occurred right before 8 p.m. Saturday. It happened on B Avenue...waterloojournal.com
Cedar Rapids, IA – According to the CRFD officials, this incident occurred right before 8 p.m. Saturday. It happened on B Avenue...waterloojournal.com
Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.https://waterloojournal.com
Comments / 0