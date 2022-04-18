Treasures to be found at ‘Adams Attic’ in Stockbridge

A proposed entertainment venue and restaurant at a major gateway to Wayne County has some space issues causing Livonia leaders concern. The proposal, which includes space for a restaurant and stage for performances such as music and comedy acts, would have seen the middle of the building at 27494 Grand River transform and see new life in a place that's been largely vacant for years. It would also have an outdoor dining patio.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO