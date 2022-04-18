ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Data: A Glimpse Into Our Not-Too-Distant Future

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in data, car prices are expected to remain high throughout 2022 as inventory levels are anticipated to be low because of supply chain hang-ups. Plus, companies are rethinking their office designs as more...

MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
pymnts

Lack of Understanding Holds Back Digital Payments Innovation

Adopting the latest technologies can help firms keep their businesses operating smoothly while benefiting customer and supplier relationships. However, several key challenges prevent firms from seeing the full benefits digital innovation has to offer. One of the greatest barriers is a lack of understanding of the benefits. That’s the No....
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
pymnts

Twitter Seeks to Block Elon Musk From Upping Stake

Twitter has taken action to keep Elon Musk from significantly increasing his stake in the microblogging service, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (April 15). The move comes one the day after the 50-year-old multi billionaire founder of Tulsa and SpaceX made a $43 billion unsolicited takeover bid for the social-media company.
pymnts

24% of Credit Union Members Would Switch FIs for Digital Innovations

When consumers are picking a financial institution, digital features make a difference. In fact, 24% of credit union members would consider switching to new financial institutions over innovation, according to “Credit Union Innovation,” a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration based on a survey of 4,832 U.S. consumers, 101 credit union decision-makers and 51 FinTech executives.
MySanAntonio

Food-delivery services will struggle to outrun inflation

Inflation is coming for consumers' pricey pandemic habits. Whether choosing restaurant dinners delivered to their door or at-home meal kits, many Americans have prioritized convenience over cost for the past two years. Food-delivery was a big beneficiary. Some of the top platforms including DoorDash Inc. and Uber Eats enjoyed triple-digit growth rates, supercharged by Covid fears and the suspension of restaurant dining. Similarly, meal-kit provider Blue Apron Holdings Inc. was struggling before the pandemic and considering putting itself up for sale. But when the virus hit, thousands of customers flocked to its service.
pymnts

Citing Fuel Costs and Inflation, Amazon Imposes 5% Merchant Surcharge

Amazon is blaming rising fuel costs and inflation for its decision to impose an average 5% surcharge on merchants to store and ship their products in the United States, Reuters reported Wednesday (April 13). The price increase marks the company’s first such surcharge and comes after months of rising wage-...
The Independent

Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

UK inflation rocketed higher again in February as Britons faced price hikes across everything from fuel and food to clothing and computer games.The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation rose across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not seeing increases.Food prices have picked up as the global supply chain disruption and inflation pressures have begun to feed down to the supermarket shelves, with prices rising on a range of staple goods.This is adding to already steep rises in petrol and energy prices, which have...
pymnts

Lease-to-Own Options Aid Consumers Amid Economic Headwinds

Lease-to-own options became particularly popular throughout the pandemic continue to aid non-prime consumers amid economic challenges, Katapult CEO Orlando Zayas writes in the PYMNTS eBook, “Endemic Economic: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened.”. When COVID-19 hit in March of 2020, no one could...
pymnts

BofA Digital Biz Hits 53% as Customers Use Zelle More Than Checks

Before too long, we might be calling Bank of America a digital bank. The company’s latest earnings results, and commentary from its conference call with analysts, show that more than 50% of consumer sales — 53% to be exact — came from digital channels, at $1.7 billion, where that measure had been $921 million before the pandemic.
