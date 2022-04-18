Today in Data: A Glimpse Into Our Not-Too-Distant Future

Inflation is coming for consumers' pricey pandemic habits. Whether choosing restaurant dinners delivered to their door or at-home meal kits, many Americans have prioritized convenience over cost for the past two years. Food-delivery was a big beneficiary. Some of the top platforms including DoorDash Inc. and Uber Eats enjoyed triple-digit growth rates, supercharged by Covid fears and the suspension of restaurant dining. Similarly, meal-kit provider Blue Apron Holdings Inc. was struggling before the pandemic and considering putting itself up for sale. But when the virus hit, thousands of customers flocked to its service.
