Boston, MA

'Inside the NBA' crew react to Boston Celtics blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1

By Justin Quinn
 1 day ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs was one of the most anticipated matchups in recent postseason history, and the electric atmosphere that surrounded Game 1 immediately elevated it to an instant classic won at the buzzer with a spinning layup by All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

With 20 lead changes throughout the course of the tight contest from buzzer to buzzer, the last-second pass from veteran point guard Marcus Smart to the St. Louis native to seal the deal 115 – 114 will be remembered in Boston lore for some time.

The hosts of the TNT “Inside the NBA” spent some time reviewing the game and sharing their reactions to one of the more intense postseason contests we have seen in some time.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what they have to say.

