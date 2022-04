United awards have seen a major price hike on many flights – up to 395,000 miles for a one-way business class award to Europe!. We have seen airline prices climb in response to various things like the fuel hike from last month and many wondered if airlines would pass along fuel surcharges on award tickets to the customers. Well, it seems that United may be hiding behind their “no award chart” by massively hiking certain awards.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 HOURS AGO