Fellow aliens Alan Turing, Georgia O’Keeffe, David Bowie et al convene in outer space in the French artist’s beguiling tribute to earthly genius. At the back of the Serpentine Gallery, among the spring blossom, is a strange vision of elsewhere. You must stand outdoors to see it, through a pane of glass darkly. At first it looks like a drop of milk, falling in slow motion, its splash rising in a delicate corona. Then it twists and expands, and twists again, like some dancing double helix. It is only a hologram, flickering in blackness, but the poetry exceeds the technology: it looks like an ever-growing Milky Way coming into view from some unimaginable distance.

