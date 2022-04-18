ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Time and cost-cutting spring cleaning hacks

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — After such a beautiful holiday weekend, we're kicking off...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Time#Cost Cutting#April Showers
TODAY.com

9 spring cleaning products that will leave your house spotless in no time

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
The Kitchn

Before & After: This Chic Kitchen Makeover Was Done in Less than a Week

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges … not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

Amazon Has So Many Outdoor Furniture Options for Under $250—Here Are Our 10 Favorite Picks

There's a lot to consider when shopping for outdoor furniture, including the climate you live in, the size of your space, your entertainment needs, and your personal decor style. But one surprising element that doesn't have to hinder your patio shopping experience is the price. Outdoor furniture and decor can cost thousands of dollars, but Amazon has so many affordable options to choose from—that's why we rounded up our 10 favorite picks under $250.
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Carpet So It Looks as Good as New

Most people have a love-hate relationship with their carpets. The floor coverings add texture, color, and warmth to a space, but they also seem to soak up stains better than anything else in your home. And because you eat, drink, and walk around on them, they’re constantly getting splattered with something. They also trap allergens and can make asthma worse. If your latest accident has you googling “how to clean carpet,” you’ll be happy to know that there are a variety of great stain removers ready to tackle the job.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy