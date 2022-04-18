ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art 321 launches new creative groups

By Mary Steurer
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCasper’s Art 321 has launched four new groups, including an art studio for people with disabilities, a support group for budding entrepreneurs, and fiber art and drawing workshops. Jennifer Johnson, a Casper resident, started Envision to help people with disabilities express themselves. Envision meets from 10 a.m. to...

