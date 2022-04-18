ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Sunny and Warmer to Start the Week – Texarkana Planning Forecast

By Jim Weaver
 1 day ago
It's the third week of April and a nice start to the week with sunny skies and temps warming up again, should be looking at rain by Wednesday though. Let's check out the week so you know how to plan it. This Week's Texarkana-area Planning Forecast:. Monday: Sunny this...

