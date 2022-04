ADRIAN — The Adrian City Commission approved a bid package for citywide refuse and recycling collection that will lead to a cost increase for customers. In a 5-2 vote Monday during its regular meeting, the commission accepted the new bid from Stevens Disposal and Recycling Services, which is Adrian’s current garbage hauling company. It will go into effect in July and city residents will see an increase in the annual amount spent on garbage services.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 38 MINUTES AGO