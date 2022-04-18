Deputies find 60-year-old with drugs at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. Shortly before 2p.m. Friday, deputies with the Shawnee...littleapplepost.com
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. Shortly before 2p.m. Friday, deputies with the Shawnee...littleapplepost.com
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 1