ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hat-trick of eggs for osprey NC0 after mate fends off intruders

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXCmh_0fCWkx1J00

A female osprey has laid a full clutch of eggs at a Scottish wildlife reserve as the species continues its recovery from extinction in the UK.

NC0 laid her third egg at its Loch of the Lowes Visitor Centre and Wildlife Reserve, just hours after her mate LM12 was forced to defend his territory, the Scottish Wildlife Trust revealed at 12.14pm on Easter Monday.

Sara Rasmussen, the trust’s Perthshire ranger, said: “It’s great to see NC0 successfully lay three eggs and it seems very fitting that the last one arrived on Easter Monday.

This is a critical time in the season. These eggs need to be kept warm to ensure the survival of the chicks

Sara Rasmussen

“We’re now looking forward to seeing the tiny chicks start hatching out in a few weeks’ time.”

NC0 laid her eggs on April 12, 15, and 18, the trust said.

The third egg was laid after a thrilling morning for osprey watchers, with a male and female osprey intruding on their nest.

The female landed on the nest twice, and visitors to the reserve witnessed spectacular chases as resident male osprey LM12 defended his territory.

Ms Rasmussen said: “This is a critical time in the season. These eggs need to be kept warm to ensure the survival of the chicks.

“We will see NC0 incubating her eggs almost constantly, except for brief periods when she takes a break to eat the fish that LM12 brings her.”

Osprey eggs are incubated for five to six weeks until they hatch, with each egg hatching around one to two days apart in the order they were laid.

For much of the 20th century ospreys were extinct from Britain , until they began to recover in the 1960s.

Around 300 pairs of ospreys now breed in the UK each summer. Most migrate to west Africa, though some spend their winter in Spain and Portugal.

Historically, ospreys were killed because they were seen as a threat to fish stocks used for food and were considered vermin because they ate trout and salmon.

Alongside agriculture and pollution destroying nest sites, the fashion for specimen collecting, taxidermy and egg collection, greatly reduced breeding success.

After a slow start, there has been a steady increase in breeding success in the UK, from two pairs in 1967, 150 pairs in 2000, and around double that today.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hat Trick#Ospreys#Easter Monday#Scottish
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Pets
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species...
ANIMALS
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy