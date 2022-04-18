Mother’s Day in Orlando: Brunch, Local Gifts and More

Between work, housework, and distance learning, moms deserve to be celebrated more than ever! While celebrating might still look a little different this year, get creative and show the fantastic moms in your life just how much you love and appreciate them. Take her to brunch, enjoy special Mother’s Day events in Orlando, and more. And if she loves sentimental gifts, a custom order from a local shop or a craft experience she can do with her little ones will melt her heart. We've done the leg work for you for how to do Mother's Day in Orlando right this year.

Take her to Brunch (or grab some to-go)

Mother's Day Brunch to Go

The Ravenous Pig has dreamed up a special meal deal with its Mother's Day Pick Up Dinner. Guarantee she won't have to cook with the dinner pack which feeds 4-6 for $150. Add on a mimosa kit for $22 to make it extra special. Orders will be available for pickup from 10am-2pm on Saturday, May 8.

Tapa Toro is doing Mother's Day right with two amazing brunch boards! Each board is $69 and serves 4-6 people. Choose from a decadent Waffle Board kit with waffles, Nutella and an assortment of toppings, or a hearty Bagel Board kit complete with bagels boiled eggs, bacon, smoked salmon and more. Add on DIY Mimosas for $15 because she deserves it! Order for pickup on Saturday, May 8th from 4-7pm or Sunday, May 9th from 11am-3pm. Tapa Toro will also be open for dine-in during brunch and dinner.

Lake Nona's Canvas Restaurant is offering a Mother's Day Meal for Two for $95. The meal package includes an entree, sides and a decadent chocolate cake for dessert. The deadline to place pre-orders is Thursday, May 6 at noon. Meals will be available for pickup on Sunday, May 9.

If you fancy a swanky feast, Ruth's Chris Steak House is offering a Celebration Feast to-go starting at $180 for four people. The family meal option includes roasted beef tenderloin, choice of salad, choice of two sides and personal mini cheesecakes. This offer is available for pickup on Sunday from 10am-4pm. A special prix fixe dine in menu is also available.

Mother's Day Brunch Dine-In

The options for Mother's Day brunch are endless at Grande Lakes Orlando , home to JW Marriott Orlando and The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

Happenings at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes include:

Mother's Day Tea Party in the Lobby Lounge May 8-9; tickets are $85 and include a gift for mom and live music

Treat mom to a treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa and stick around to hang by the luxurious lap pool

Enjoy a special Mother's Day dinner at Knife & Spoon

Take mom to Mother's Day brunch or dinner at Highball & Harvest

At JW Marriott Orlando, book a reservation for PRIMO , which will be featuring a special Mother's Day menu. Or, enjoy an intimate Mother's Day brunch at Whisper Creek Farm: The Kitchen offering a farm inspired Á la carte menu.

If your mom is a movie buff, don't miss Mother's Day Brunch at Enzian Theater . Feast on a delicious buffet spread followed by a screening of the featured film, Doctor Zhivago. Tickets include the brunch spread, featured film, and a free mimosa. General admission is $99 for a table for two and $149 for a table for four. Or, go all out with a VIP table which includes reserved seating, a gift bag, and access to the mimosa bar.

Whisk mom away to Reunion Resort for a special clubhouse brunch. Traditions Restaurant (located within the Nicklaus Clubhouse) has prepared a special brunch menu for the occasion. Options include smoked salmon eggs benedict, a surf & turf special, lavender creme brûlée and a specialty mimosa made with OJ, peach and Prosecco.

Following the fancy resort theme, Orlando World Center Marriott will also be offering a decadent brunch for moms. The resort's Latitude & Longitude restaurant will serve a special brunch buffet with Belgian waffles, bacon Swiss frittata, fresh fruits and many more options. Plus, moms will be greeted with a rose upon arrival. Really want to blow her mind? Book a room for the weekend to take advantage of the Vertical Concert Series taking place on weekends through May 31, 2021. For Mother’s Day weekend specifically, the hotel will be featuring music from Boy Band Review and the best tunes of the 90’s. The concerts will take place May 7 and 8 starting at 8pm. The band will perform on the hotel’s upper pavilion, which is viewable from the private balconies of the guest rooms surrounding the area.

On I-Drive, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will be serving up Mother's Day specials including an 8oz. Filet Mignon with a choice of King Crab Truffle Butter or Lobster Truffle Butter, plus Chocolate Butter Cake. A refreshing sangria drink special is the icing on the cake. Find more ways to celebrate Mother's Day on I-Drive here .

If a garden picnic is more your speed, make the trek to Bok Tower Gardens . Moms get free admission on Mother's Day, and the onsite cafe has prepared a special Brunch in a Bag for the occasion. Preorder your brunch online, which includes. Once you arrive, pick up your brunch kit (and add on mimosas for an additional $6 if you'd like!) and take it to enjoy anywhere in the gardens. Each brunch kit is $15 and includes quiche caesar, a Bok Breakfast Bowl and a Belgian liege waffle.

More dine-in ideas:

Head to the Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center for a Mother's Day brunch with live jazz beginning at noon

The Alfond Inn has prepared a family-style lunch with seatings at noon and 3pm

The Capital Grille is serving brunch alongside specialty takeout deals for pickup May 8 or 9

DoveCote will serve a special Mother's Day brunch buffet from 10am-4pm

Enjoy a Mother's Day dine in feast at Taverna Opa from noon-10pm with belly dancing from 6-9pm

Sister restaurants Mia's Italian Kitchen and Café Tu Tu Tango will both offer Mother's Day menu specials available Friday-Sunday

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs is hosting Mother’s Day brunch with specialty dishes and “momosa” flights from 10am-3pm

Get crafty

What better activity to do together than making your own custom candle! Wash & Wick's Make Your Own Candle Kit ($49) includes everything you need to make four 6 ounce candles. You can choose from over 20 scents including Coffee, White Tea, and my personal favorite Lost At Sea.

If the mama you’re shopping for loves to create, Aramore’s Clay To Go box is perfect! You get a kit that comes with demo instructions, access to 2 demo videos, sponge, water cup, wooden tool, 2 bags, clay, and a plastic bag to wrap in once you are done. You then message Aramore who’ll pick up your pot, fire it, and deliver it!

Don't forget the flowers

From designer's choice bouquets and floral mugs to fun packages including flowers and sweet treats, local flower shop No. 1 Flowers has some truly unique options for Mother's Day. We especially love the Floral & Treat box, which comes with flowers and your choice of macarons, chocolate dipped strawberries or cookies.

In Bloom Florist never disappoints when it comes to breathtaking bouquets, and their Mother's Day arrangements are no exception! There are three main bouquets to choose from ranging in price from $125 – $155. The floral shop has transitioned to contact-less curbside pickup and delivery so you can shower the moms in your life with gorgeous flowers while keeping everyone safe.

Dahlia's Flower Truck has multiple bouquet options for Mother's Day, which you can either have delivered to the mom in your life or you can pick it up locally. Bouquets range in price from $49 – $82. You can also design a custom bouquet with fresh blooms by attending one of the flower truck's local popups at Lakehouse Apartments (May 6 from 5-7pm) or Create Your Nature (May 7 from 11am-2pm).

If she's more of a plant mom, Ouch.Plants. offers delivery of their adorable succulents and cacti! Find them on Facebook to see current selections and to place an order.

Get her something sweet

In addition to dozens of creamy, homemade flavors, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream carries ice cream cakes and more you can pick up for mom! Or, pick up a pint of her favorite flavor to enjoy together at home.

If you love gifts that give back, a Mother's Day Gift Sets from A Spoon Full of Hope should top your list. There are multiple options, but we're partial to the cookie bouquet ($35) which comes with 12 shortbread cookies shaped like hearts and flowers. Best of all, all of the proceeds from these gift sets go back to Second Harvest's Culinary Training program.

For a sweet treat guaranteed to wow, Gold Leaf Bakeshop and The Heavy have teamed up for a floral cake collaboration . Cakes are baked by Arlene of Gold Leaf Bakeshop and decorated by the floral gurus at The Heavy. These single-tier, three-layer cakes are available in 6″ or 8″, and you can choose the flavors and decor style to customize yours! Cake flavors are vanilla or chocolate, with vanilla or strawberry frosting. Choose either fresh floral arrangement or edible flowers on the cake. Preorder online for pickup on Saturday, May 8 from 4-6pm, or Sunday, May 9 from 10am-6pm.

Visit a Garden

Leu Gardens will be open from 9am-5pm on Mother's Day and is offering free admission for moms. What better way to do Mother's Day in Orlando than strolling these beautiful gardens and enjoying the fresh air?! As an added bonus, Peak Season Pops will be onsite selling their delicious frozen treats.

Bok Tower Gardens will also be giving moms free admission on Mother's Day.

Get her local made goods

Mother’s Day Gift Boxes from Good Crowd: Owner Sarah has curated a perfect selection of goodies and created six different Mother’s Day boxes for mom ranging in price from $45 – $90. Other local goods available include this adorable Mom Mode t-shirt (a collaboration between two local mommas Friendlily Press and Jacobs Goods Supply Co.) and this Mama Bear Mug Bouquet , which is a collaboration with Dahlia's Flower Truck.

Get Mama a Custom Gift from Alyssa Makes Something : Alyssa makes literally everything: from a recipe wood burned onto a cutting board to custom hand-lettered recipe downloads. Her lettering is so unique and custom gifts are always the way to any mama’s heart!

Plant-Themed Gifts from Aramore Art : This adorable local business has a selection of handmade planters, earrings, pitchers, and more available via her Etsy shop.

Concierge Book Box Service from Writer's Block Bookstore : The book experts at Writer's Block Bookstore have 4 options for mom ranging from $30 – $100. The box will contain a carefully curated book selected by the Writer's Block staff plus other goodies.

Mother's Day in Orlando Events

Spring U-Pick at Southern Hill Farms

Select dates through May

Southern Hill Farms

Pick your own peaches, blueberries, sunflowers and zinnias at this family farm in Clermont. Read more about spring u-pick here .

FREE Admission; u-pick and food prices vary

Weekends at the Winery

Saturdays and Sundays through May

Lakeridge Winery

Come out and enjoy the expansive vineyard green, including delicious food, live entertainment, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar. Bring your own lawn chairs.

FREE Admission

Mother's Day Improv Show

Sunday, May 9, multiple showtimes

SAK Comedy Lab

Come see SAK's best and brightest performers improvise a comedy show for Mom and the whole family. Special Promo: $30 buys mom's admission + a custom picture/message inclusion in the Mother's Day slide presentation that plays after intermission.

$20 ($10 for moms)

Interactive Movie: The Sound of Music

Sunday, May 9, 7:30pm

Garden Theater

Interactive Movies feature pre-show games, trivia, and costume contests hosted by live actors.

$15

Feature image credit: No. 1 Flowers

