The New York Yankees had quite a series to forget in Baltimore, as they dropped two out of three games to the Orioles. Over the course of the series, the Yankees were marred by their continual struggles on offense. In the two games that they lost to the Orioles, they combined to hit 3-14 with runners in scoring position, as they had dire difficulties time and time again in taking advantage of golden opportunities to post multi-run innings.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO