Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season. Player of the Year Ny’Ceara Pryor, Western, senior, guard Standing just 5 feet 2, the senior put up huge numbers this season in leading the Doves to the Class 4A state championship. The Sacred Heart-bound senior averaged 28.2 points per game to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. She ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO