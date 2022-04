SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Greg James McCann, 68 of Sharon, died at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in UPMC Jameson, due to a brief illness. Greg was born on February 21, 1954, in Sharon, to Alberta (McGinley) McCann and Donald Francis McCann. He graduated from Hickory High School.

